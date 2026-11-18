Reckless Stunt On Ghodbunder Road: Youth Caught Riding Atop Moving Tempo In Viral Video | File Pic

Thane, November 18, 2026: A video showing a young man travelling perched atop a moving commercial tempo along Thane’s busy Ghodbunder Road has surfaced on social media, drawing widespread criticism and raising serious questions regarding traffic enforcement in the city.

Youth Risks Life Atop Moving Tempo

The footage, recorded by a fellow commuter, captures the youth seated casually on the roof of the vehicle as it moves through traffic.

#WATCH | Reckless Stunt On Ghodbunder Road: Youth Seen Travelling On Roof Of Moving Tempo; Video Goes ViralReported by @sayyed_fariyal #ThaneNews #Maharashtra #GhodbunderRoad https://t.co/fhWlnEVcVe — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 18, 2026

Most alarmingly, the individual remained atop the tempo despite the clear and immediate hazard of low-clearance overhead Metro infrastructure and pillars along the stretch—a reckless act that risked a fatal collision and endangered nearby motorists.

Residents Demand Strict Action Against Offenders

Following the clip's rapid circulation online, local residents and road safety advocates have called for stringent action against both the individual and the vehicle’s driver. Attention is now focused on the Thane Traffic Police and civic authorities to identify the offenders and initiate strict penal action under the Motor Vehicles Act to deter similar life-threatening stunts.

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