 India Edges Closer To Multi-Year Infrastructure Super-Cycle, Hefty Market Size Flaunts Potential To Deliver ₹25 Lakh Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Edges Closer To Multi-Year Infrastructure Super-Cycle, Hefty Market Size Flaunts Potential To Deliver ₹25 Lakh Crore

India Edges Closer To Multi-Year Infrastructure Super-Cycle, Hefty Market Size Flaunts Potential To Deliver ₹25 Lakh Crore

India is entering a multi-year infra super-cycle, with the Nifty Infrastructure index delivering 2 times returns of the Nifty 50 over the past three years.Markets are likely to maintain a high beta to infrastructure execution; earnings visibility across engineering, construction, industrials, cement, power equipment, and logistics remains robust.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India is entering a multi-year infra super-cycle, with the Nifty Infrastructure index delivering 2 times returns of the Nifty 50 over the past three years, a report said on Tuesday. India’s infrastructure equities have evolved from defensive to high‑beta, high‑alpha and could nearly double in market size by 2030 to around Rs 25 lakh crore, the report from Smallcase said.

Analysts said that the growth is driven government spending and private capex revival -- helped by PLI schemes, global supply-chain shifts, and manufacturing incentives. Smallcase estimated that Rs 1 of infrastructure capex delivers roughly Rs 2.5 -- Rs 3 of GDP impact. Markets are likely to maintain a high beta to infrastructure execution; earnings visibility across engineering, construction, industrials, cement, power equipment and logistics remain robust, the report noted.

Read Also
Manufacturing Projected To Account For One-fifth Of India's GDP By FY30
article-image

InvITs growth will be underpinned by predictable, contract-based revenue streams offering pre‑tax yields of about 10–12 per cent and post‑tax returns near 7–9 per cent generally higher than many conventional fixed-income instruments. The Nifty Infrastructure Index returned 14.5 per cent, 82.8 per cent and 181.2 per cent over the past 1, 3 and 5 years, outperforming the Nifty 50’s 10.5 per cent, 41.5 per cent and 100.3 per cent, the report said.

“Though Infrastructure investment in India Although these assets can experience temporary fluctuations during periods of market uncertainty, their historical volatility of about 10.2 per cent is well below the equity market’s 15.4 per cent, resulting in comparatively steadier performance," said Abhishek Banerjee, Investment manager on smallcase, and founder of LotusDew. With a correlation of only 0.42 to equities, infrastructure platforms tend to behave similarly to utilities, producing consistent, inflation-linked income that is largely unaffected by economic swings, he added.

FPJ Shorts
'Stop Dragging My Name Into Bullsh*t': Donal Bisht REACTS To Reports Claiming Abhishek Bajaj Cheated On Wife With Her, Warns Of Legal Action
'Stop Dragging My Name Into Bullsh*t': Donal Bisht REACTS To Reports Claiming Abhishek Bajaj Cheated On Wife With Her, Warns Of Legal Action
Confederation Of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations Sends Missive To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeking National Policy To Support Growth
Confederation Of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations Sends Missive To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeking National Policy To Support Growth
Reliance Infrastructure Shares Crash Over 63% From 52-Week High, Anil Ambani-Owned Firm Hits New Low Below ₹150
Reliance Infrastructure Shares Crash Over 63% From 52-Week High, Anil Ambani-Owned Firm Hits New Low Below ₹150
WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Mumbai Indians Should Target Ft Kranti Goud
WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Mumbai Indians Should Target Ft Kranti Goud

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RailTel, Nokia Partner To Modernise India’s Optical Transport Network

RailTel, Nokia Partner To Modernise India’s Optical Transport Network

Confederation Of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations Sends Missive To Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Confederation Of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations Sends Missive To Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Reliance Infrastructure Shares Crash Over 63% From 52-Week High, Anil Ambani-Owned Firm Hits New Low...

Reliance Infrastructure Shares Crash Over 63% From 52-Week High, Anil Ambani-Owned Firm Hits New Low...

India Inc. Will Sustain Robust 10% Revenue Growth In Q3 FY2026, Amplified By Firm Rural Demand &...

India Inc. Will Sustain Robust 10% Revenue Growth In Q3 FY2026, Amplified By Firm Rural Demand &...

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Bolsters India–Israel Strategic & Economic Partnership

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Bolsters India–Israel Strategic & Economic Partnership