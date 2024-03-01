India Bets Big On Semiconductor Manufacturing, Approves 3 New Units

Semiconductor | FPJ Library

The Indian government has approved the establishment of three new semiconductor units. This decision is a part of India’s ambitious plan to build a robust semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem within the country.

What Happened: The Indian Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the creation of three semiconductor manufacturing units. These units, part of the ‘Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India’, are set to commence construction within the next 100 days.

The initiative, which was officially announced on December 21, 2021, involves a substantial investment of ₹76,000 crore. One of the units, proposed by Micron in June 2023 for Sanand, Gujarat, is already witnessing swift progress, signalling the rise of a strong semiconductor ecosystem in the region.

The first of the three units, a semiconductor fabrication facility with a capacity of 50,000 wafer starts per month, will be established by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) in collaboration with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) of Taiwan, in Dholera, Gujarat, with an investment of ₹91,000 crore.

