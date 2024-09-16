 India Becoming A Major Stakeholder In Global Supply Chain: PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Becoming A Major Stakeholder In Global Supply Chain: PM Modi

India Becoming A Major Stakeholder In Global Supply Chain: PM Modi

Inaugurating the Tuticorin International Container Terminal in Tamil Nadu virtually, PM Modi said the country is investing over Rs 7,000 crore for the development of an Outer Harbour Container Terminal.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | ANI

India is becoming a major stakeholder in the global supply chain, and this growing capacity is the foundation of our economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Inaugurating the Tuticorin International Container Terminal in Tamil Nadu virtually, PM Modi said the country is investing over Rs 7,000 crore for the development of an Outer Harbour Container Terminal, and the capacity of the VO Chidambaranar Port (formerly Tuticorin Port) continues to grow. "The VOC Port is ready to write a new chapter in the maritime development of India.

3 major and 17 non-major ports

With three major ports and 17 non-major ports, Tamil Nadu has become a major hub for maritime trade," the Prime Minister said, calling the new container terminal the "new star of India's marine infrastructure.".

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: NMIAL Issues Notices To Housing Societies As Per Aircraft Rules 1994, Clarifies Height Survey Process
Navi Mumbai: NMIAL Issues Notices To Housing Societies As Per Aircraft Rules 1994, Clarifies Height Survey Process
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors Underway At Kalighat
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors Underway At Kalighat
Maharashtra Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2024: Petition Filed Stresses Violation, Claims State Govt Failed In Enforcing POP Ban
Maharashtra Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2024: Petition Filed Stresses Violation, Claims State Govt Failed In Enforcing POP Ban
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!

With a deep draft of more than 14 meters and a berth over 300 meters long, this terminal will play a crucial role in enhancing the capacity of the VOC port.

New terminal to reduce logistics costs

The new terminal is expected to reduce logistics costs at the port and save foreign exchange for the country. PM Modi emphasised that one of the terminal's key achievements is its commitment to gender diversity, with 40 per cent of its employees being women, symbolising women-led development in the maritime sector.

VOC port as green hydrogen hub

"India is showing the world the path to sustainable and forward-thinking development," said PM Modi, adding the VOC Port is being recognised as a Green Hydrogen hub and a nodal port for offshore wind energy. "Innovation and collaboration are India's greatest strengths on its development journey.

Read Also
Kross Ltd. IPO Day 3: Cars Parts Manufacturer Public Issue Subscribed Over 16.81 Times; Know GMP &...
article-image

This momentum will propel India to become the world's third-largest economy soon, and Tamil Nadu is playing a pivotal role in driving this growth," the Prime Minister noted, highlighting that the country is now well-connected with a vast network of roadways, highways, waterways, and airways, strengthening the nation's position in global trade.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Becoming A Major Stakeholder In Global Supply Chain: PM Modi

India Becoming A Major Stakeholder In Global Supply Chain: PM Modi

Revolutionise Your Drive: Nissan Kicks

Revolutionise Your Drive: Nissan Kicks

Pelatro Ltd. IPO Day 1: Retail Portion Subscribed 99% While QIB Stay Away From ₹55 Crore Public...

Pelatro Ltd. IPO Day 1: Retail Portion Subscribed 99% While QIB Stay Away From ₹55 Crore Public...

Western Carriers IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 2.67 Times; Retail Investors Bid Over 4.27x

Western Carriers IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 2.67 Times; Retail Investors Bid Over 4.27x

HDFC Bank Q2 FY25 Date Announced: Know Everything About It

HDFC Bank Q2 FY25 Date Announced: Know Everything About It