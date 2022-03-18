India, Australia to deepen trade ties at virtual annual leaders' meet

Announcing the Virtual Annual Leaders' Meeting with India, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries is based on a shared vision of an open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Australian Prime Minister will hold the second India-Australia Virtual Summit on March 21. The summit follows the historic first virtual summit of June 4, 2020, when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the upcoming virtual summit, the leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), views on regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed by the leaders.

In an official statement on Friday, Morrison said, "Australia and India's strong bilateral relationship is based on mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to democracy, and a shared vision of an open, inclusive, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

"Prime Minister Modi and I will discuss deepening our trade and investment relationship and harnessing new economic opportunities to support our mutual economic recovery and growth. Central to these endeavours are strengthened cooperation in defence and security, science and technology, and critical minerals and clean energy," he added.

Furthermore, the Australian PM said both sides will also discuss a range of regional and multilateral issues, including the situation in Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific, and Myanmar.

According to the MEA, the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management, as well as public administration and governance.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Morrison met in Washington DC for the first in-person meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2021 on the margins of the Quad Leaders' Summit and jointly launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) in Glasgow on the margins of the COP26 in November 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 06:06 PM IST