India and Malaysia trade can now be settled in Indian Rupee | Canva

India and Malaysia can now additionally trade in Indian Rupees in addition to the current modes of settlement, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Exporters and importers from India and Malaysia can now invoice the trade in Indian Rupee and achieve better pricing for goods and services that are being traded.

The settlement in Indian Rupee is possible after The India International Bank of Malaysia (IIBM) operationalised a mechanism and opened a new Special Rupee Vostro Account through Union Bank of India, which is its corresponding Indian bank. IIBM in a statement said, "This mechanism is expected to benefit the traders on both sides as they can directly trade in Indian Rupee and save on currency conversion spreads."

Press Release by India International Bank | IIBM

RBI permits trade settlement in Rupee

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India last year allowed settlement of international trade in Indian currency. The decision by the RBI is to help grow global trade and support the interests of the trading community in Rupee.