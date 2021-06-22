Income tax new portal glitch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets Infosys officials, directs to address all issues immediately

Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed with Infosys officials the technical glitches that continue to mar the new income tax e-filing portal.

Sitharaman, along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBDT Chairman Jagannath Mohapatra and other senior ministry officials, went point by point on the issues facing the new portal with officials of Infosys - the vendor which developed the site.

While there was no official word on what transpired at the meeting, a statement issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said "the technical glitches shall be addressed fast".

ICAI representatives attended the meeting on Tuesday.

The portal launched on June 7 continued to face glitches, including longer logging in time, inability to generate OTP for Aadhaar validation, non-availability of ITRs for past years.

Several stakeholders have submitted written inputs highlighting the issues facing the portal as well as areas that need to be fixed.