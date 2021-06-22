Income Tax new portal glitch: Problems to be resolved on a daily basis

The finance ministry has today organised a meeting to review the glitches and issues related to the new Income Tax (I-T) e-filing portal. Other than the ministry representative and Infosys team, various stakeholders had attended this session.

During the session, it was stated that the issues will be resolved on a daily basis, stated Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in its statement. The team of ICAI in the presence of CA Nihar N Jambusaria, President, ICAI had made presentations on different issues being faced on New Income Tax e-filing portal during the meeting.

The finance ministry had asked ICAI to constitute a task force of seven representatives to look into the issues being faced on the new I-Tportal. During the meeting various feedback was presented.

After the meeting, ICAI stated, “We believe this process will be almost complete in a phased manner and problems will be resolved on a daily basis. For the Tax Audit Report, which is awaited by CAs, utility shall be available by 1st week of July, 2021.”

During the meeting, ICAI was given the responsibility to provide inputs to CBDT and Infosys. So, that issues can be resolved as early as possible, revealed ICAI.

The Income Tax Department said that the new portal was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly, however, the technical glitches shall be addressed fast, for convenience of all.

The meeting arranged today was chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of finance and corporate affairs. Anurag Singh Thakur, minister of state for finance and corporate affairs was also present. Tarun Bajaj, revenue secretary; Jagannath Mohapatra, CBDT Chairman and top finance ministry officials were also present.

On June 15, the finance ministry has invited feedback from various stakeholders including taxpayers to highlight the issues faced during e-filing in the new Income Tax portal. The ministry has asked stakeholders including members from ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers to send an email by 7 pm of June 18.