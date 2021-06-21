'You cannot shirk your responsibility': Congress' Singhvi blames govt after netizens complain about new income tax portal's malfunctioning

The new e-tax filing portal, which was unveiled on June 7, has attracted a lot of criticism for its slow functioning. The Finance Ministry has been receiving a lot of complaints online regarding the portal.

Many problems have been bothering the taxpayers. Many are not able to update their profiles or change passwords. Some users have also complained about the speed of the portal saying that it is very slow, .

To address several technical issues and glitches, the Finance Ministry will hold a meeting with Infosys which is the vendor for the website, on June 22.

Infosys was granted the contract in 2019 to develop the next-generation income tax filing system. The goal was to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

While Infosys is responsible for the glitches, the government should acknowledge their responsibility in this issue too, says Dr Abhishek Singhvi, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress.

Taking to Twitter, Singhvi wrote, "Hearing a lot of faults in the new income tax portal which to the frustration of the general compliant public has been introduced without being sufficiently debugged. You may blame the vendor "Infosys" but as the Govt in charge, you cannot shirk your responsibility."