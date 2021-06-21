'Were these made from cow dung?': Netizens react sarcastically after Special Olympics IFC Chairman claims computers worked on solar energy 5000 years ago

India is the land of rich heritage and culture. Our nation has been known for the indigenious gifts that this land has given to the world. Be it Yoga, Ayurveda, or Aryabhatta's 0, India has given a lot to the world since times immemorial.

However, sometimes people make claims about India's past that don't really align with today's scientific logic which leads to the ideas being ridiculed. One such recent incident has gone viral on Twitter and it has left Twitterati scratching their heads.

Amar Prasad Reddy, Chairman of Special Olympics IFC, on Sunday, made a tweet that claims that Hindus used the most advanced computers that worked on solar energy almost 5000 years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy wrote, "Hindus used the most advanced Computers in Ancient Times(5000 years back). Most of the complex architecture and designs of temples are made through these computers. These computers were working through solar energy."