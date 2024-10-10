In Memoriam: Ratan Tata’s Journey From Tata Group Chairman To Global Philanthropist – A Timeline of A True Gem

Ratan Tata |

Business Tycoon and Philanthropist, Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday (October 9) at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, was one of the most influential industrialist in India and across the globe.

Let’s take a look at the key moments and achievements that shaped the legends journey:

Beginnings and Early Education

Ratan Tata was born in 1937 to Soonoo and Naval Tata.

In 1955, at the age of 17, he left for Cornell University in the United States, where he pursued a degree in architecture and engineering for seven years.

Joining Tata Group: The Beginning of a Lifelong Journey (1962)

In 1962, after obtaining his bachelor’s degree in architecture, Ratan Tata joined the Tata Group, starting his journey in the family business.

He began as an assistant in Tata Industries, where he trained at the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Motors.

Early Leadership Roles (1971 - 1981)

In 1971, Ratan Tata took on the responsibility of National Radio & Electronics Company (NELCO) as the Director-in-Charge.

Although, he faced many challenges in reviving the company, but leadership style took the companies to a positive momentum.

Later, he joined the board of Tata Sons in 1974 and completed the prestigious Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 1975.

Transforming Tata Group (1981-2000)

The real influence of Ratan Tata began in the year 1981, when the business tycoon became the Chairman of Tata Industries.

Tata Industries, thereafter, became a think tank for new business ideas.

He was also behind the launch of Tata Salt in 1983, a product that became India’s first national branded salt, offering iodised salt when unbranded varieties dominated the market.

Succeeding JRD Tata, Ratan Tata in 1991 became the Chairman of Tata Sons, taking over during a critical time when India was transitioning to a more liberalised economy.

From Rejection to Triumph (1999 - 2008)

One of the most iconic moments in Ratan Tata’s career came in 1999, when Ford Motors rejected Tata’s passenger car business.

Interestingly, Tata later acquired Jaguar-Land Rover from Ford in 2008 for USD 2.5 billion, turning a previous snub into a business masterstroke.

Apart from this, under his leadership, the Tata Group had several acquisition including the purchase of global brands like Tetley, Corus Steel, and Daewoo.

Moreover, in the year 2008, Tata launched the cheapest car in the world, "Tata Nano" priced at Rs 2008.

Retirement and Continuing Influence (2012 - 2022)

In December 2012, Ratan Tata stepped down as Chairman of Tata Sons.

Thereafter, he continued to serve as Chairman Emeritus, offering guidance and leadership to the group.

Moreover, one of his major achievements that hit the Tata group in the recent came in 2022, when Tata Group brought Air India back into its fold, purchasing the airline from the Indian government for Rs 18,000 crore.

The Final Chapter (October 2024)

Ratan Tata passed away in October 2024 at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy that extends far beyond the corporate world.