'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders

Ratan Tata, the revered business tycoon and philanthropist, passed away on Wednesday (October 9) at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy that has significantly shaped India's economic landscape. His contribution both in the world of business and philanthropy is undefinable.

With the legend passing, the question arise about is of who will lead vast empire of Rs 3,800 crore Tata Group. Furthermore, the absence of direct heirs adds intrigue to the succession process, which is already in motion within the Tata Group.

Who will take the succession at Tata Group the next?

Within the vast empire of the Tata Group, Succession has long been a topic of discussion.

In 2017, N Chandrasekaran was appointed chairman of Tata Sons. Apart from this, other family members are already managing various divisions of the Tata conglomerate.

Who are the potential leaders of Tata Family ahead?

As the speculations continues, one name that is discussed by many prominently is of Noel Tata. But who is Noel Tata?

Noel Tata, is the son of Naval Tata’s second marriage and the half-brother of Ratan Tata. As per reports, his close family ties position him well to inherit the Tata legacy.

Next Generations of Tatas

Noel Tata has three children, and all of them are currently playing major roles in continuing Tata legacy.

Let’s take a closer look at the potential successors of the conglomerate:

Maya Tata

Maya Tata, 34, is already a major player and making waves within the Tata Group. She holds an academic background with degrees from Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick.

In the Tata group, she held pivotal roles in the Tata Opportunities Fund and Tata Digital. She also played a key role in launching the Tata Neu App.

Neville Tata

Another key player involved in the Tata group business is Neville Tata, the son of Noel Tata. He is married to Manasi Kirloskar, whose family has ties to the Toyota Kirloskar Group.

Neville heads Star Bazaar, a popular hypermarket chain under Trent Limited.

Leah Tata

Leah Tata, the eldest son of Noel Tata, looks after the hospitality sector of the Tata Group. With her education from IE Business School in Spain, Leah played a major contribution in the success of Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces.

She oversees operations at the Indian Hotel Company and the group’s hospitality industry.

Tata’s Legacy

Tata Group released a statement on passing away of its chairman emeritus, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, apart from his influence in business, is also known for his commitment to philanthropy through the Tata Trusts has made a lasting impact on society. With an estimated net worth of Rs 3,600 crore, he is remembered not only for his wealth but also for his humble lifestyle and dedication to charitable causes.