IKEA India's 'Life at Home' report focuses on mental well being, work life balance and other essentials

IKEA India launched their annual Life at Home report today that shared insights, focusing on creating balance at home and how a balanced home aids mental well-being.

During the last few years, the home has become the most significant place for all of us. The report also revealed insights into people’s relationship with their homes and their expectation from their future homes.

IKEA is interested in how people spend their lives at home in order to be relevant and meaningful to the many people. IKEA connects with people all over the world to learn about their wants and aspirations, as well as what they require for a more simple, relaxed, and convenient existence, so that we may provide relevant products and solutions.

For IKEA Life at Home Report, thousands of people around the world were asked to share their experiences and thoughts on mental well being and life at home.

The Life at Home report is one such initiative that started in 2014 that gathers knowledge about people’s relationships with their home that enables IKEA to provide a better life at home experience for the many people.

The 2020 report highlight the prominence of the home as a functional and emotional space and 2021 delved deep into achieving balance with the home as the focal point.

It was 2016, LAH research started to explore the emotional landscape of life at home; which showed that whilst the residential home is made up of the four dimensions, the feeling of home is created by interactions between these dimensions. A key insight from life at home was about the feeling of home beyond 'four walls of the home’. 1 in 5 consumers globally said in 2016 that “there are places where I feel more at home than the space that I live in”.

In 2018, the feeling of “more at home elsewhere than the space that they live in” increased from 20% (i.e., 1 in 5 in 2016) to 35% (~1 in 3), globally. 2018 LAH research helped identify five core emotional needs of home for the first time. By 2018, consumer trends started indicating strongly that Life at Home or rather the feeling of “at home” extends beyond the 4 walls.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, the role of the home has been transformed. Now it is a place for activity and productivity as well as relaxation. Finding balance through good daily routines is key for our mental wellbeing. In India, 96% stayed home, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Home provided a ‘lot more’ of everything during the pandemic. ‘Me-time’ become as important (if not more) as family time, especially during pandemic. Having stated that, IKEA believes that, a balanced approach to mental wellbeing helps us get the most out of life, starts at home.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:11 AM IST