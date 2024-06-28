In recent developments, Delhi woke up to the tragic news of IGI's Terminal 1 roof collapsing. This mishap happened after barely 3 months since it's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Airport is now one of the world's most prestigious hubs, with a capacity of 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA), more than doubling its previous capacity.

To prepare Delhi Airport for the future, DIAL, under the direction of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL), began the expansion project in 2019.

The Master Plan 2016 was followed in carrying out the expansion work, as Delhi Airport experienced a significant increase in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and passenger counts that exceeded initial estimates.

Increased passenger capacity

The 'Arrival and Departure' Terminals are combined into a single, well-designed structure, which greatly expands the total area from 55,740 sqm to 206,950 square meters. The capacity is increased from 17 MPPA (million passengers per annum) to 40 MPPA (million passengers per annum) more than twice the previous capacity, and the expansion is more than three times the previous area.

Tech Updation

The passenger facilities are state-of-the-art, utilizing cutting-edge technologies like the 36 Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks, 108 Common Usage Self Service (CUSS), 20 Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS), and the Individual Carrier System (ICS).

100 check-in counters, and the Facial Recognition System (DIGIYATRA) at all entry gates. Numerous amenities, such as larger baggage claim carousels, multiple entry gates, and improved shop and dine facilities, complement the smooth journey.

Other notable upgrades

The baggage handling capacity of Delhi IGI Airport has been significantly improved after a much-publicized revamp of Terminal 1. Previously, the baggage handling capacity was 3240 baggage per hour; it has been upgraded to 6000 baggage per hour.

T1 terminal didn't have any self-baggage drop-offs in the airport. But after the revamp, IGI Terminal 1 now has 36 locations for self-baggage drop-offs. There were previously 8 baggage reclaimed carasouls of 52 meters each. The revamp has increased the number of baggage reclaimed carasouls to 10 carasouls of 72 meters each.

The shares of GMR infrastructure on the next day of the inauguration were opened around Rs 85.35 and touched a high of Rs 85.40, eventually shuttering at Rs 82.70. GMR infra saw a 2.13 per cent decline.