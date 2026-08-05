IGI Q1 Profit Rises 31%, Company Eyes Sustained Growth

Mumbai: International Gemological Institute (IGI) showcased its financial performance, business strategy and future growth plans at IGI Investor Day 2026, held in Mumbai on 3 August 2026.

The company held a media meet during the event, giving journalists a look at its operations and the process used to grade diamonds, jewellery and coloured gemstones.

IGI reported strong financial results for the first quarter of FY27. Its consolidated revenue rose 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 370.8 crore, supported by higher business across loose stones, jewellery and coloured gemstones.

Profit after tax increased 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 165.7 crore during the quarter. The rise in profit was backed by healthy revenue growth across the company’s business segments.

The programme began with a welcome address by Tehmasp Printer, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of IGI. Eashwar Iyer, Global Chief Financial Officer, later presented an overview of the company’s financial performance and business plans.

Media representatives were also taken through the IGI Certification Studio. The experience explained how experts examine, grade and certify gemstones and jewellery before issuing certification reports.

The session concluded with an immersive virtual reality experience titled “Mines to Market”. It showed the journey of gemstones from their origin in mines to processing, grading, certification and their eventual sale in the market.

Printer said IGI had started FY27 from a position of strength, with consolidated revenue increasing 23 percent and profit after tax rising 31 percent from the same quarter last year.

“We remain confident of sustaining this momentum through the year,” he said.

The Q1 performance shows continued demand for IGI’s grading and certification services across different gemstone and jewellery categories. The company is now looking to build on this growth during the remaining quarters of FY27, while strengthening its operations and expanding its presence in the global gem and jewellery certification market.