Kalyan Jewellers Consolidated Net Profit Rises 31.04% To ₹348.67 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Kalyan Jewellers India Limited on Thursday, 4 August 2026, announced a consolidated net profit of ₹348.67 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, representing a 31.04% increase compared to ₹266.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The company's total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹1,064.47 crore, up from ₹731.47 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations also increased to ₹1,058.89 crore in the latest quarter, compared to ₹726.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses Overview

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹1,017.98 crore, up from ₹696.18 crore in the same quarter last year. Employee benefits expense rose to ₹315.42 crore from ₹209.56 crore year-on-year.

Read Also Kalyan Jewellers Shares Surge 18% As Citi Bullish Call Lifts Investor Sentiment

Other Income and Tax

Other income for the quarter was ₹55.74 crore. The total tax expense for the period was ₹116.15 crore, which includes a current tax of ₹49.14 crore and a deferred tax of ₹67.02 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹3.36, an increase from ₹2.56 reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Board Meeting and Auditors

The unaudited consolidated financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting on 4 August 2026. The statutory auditors, Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, issued a limited review report on these financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.