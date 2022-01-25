IFB Home Appliances partners with Xeros Tech for new range of washing machines

IFB Home Appliances stated that it has partnered with the UK-based Xeros Technologies to bring a new range of energy- and water-efficient washing machines targeting commercial and institutional buyers.

The Kolkata-based company will introduce Xeros-enabled washing machines that could save up to 70 per cent of energy, 50 per cent water and 50 per cent detergent consumption, the statement said.

''The projected sales volume of this new product category is 200 Nos per annum. IFB and Xeros are expecting a 50 per cent increase in this category of 30 kg and 60 kg washer-extractor category with the addition of this innovative product line-up,'' it said.

''Our latest offering is a result of our commitment towards sustainability and is aligned with our vision of enabling a healthy planet with the help of state-of-the-art technology,'' stated IFB.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:20 PM IST