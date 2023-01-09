IDFC First Bank hikes MCLR by 15-20 bps across tenures

IDFC First Bank hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 15-20 basis points across tenures on Sunday, according to information on the bank's website.
After the revision, the bank's lending rates are in the range of 8.40-9.50%.
According to rules established by the Reserve Bank of India, banks must evaluate their lending rates every month in light of the marginal cost of capital.
You can check the official website for the marginal cost of funds-based loan rates offered by IDFC First Bank for various terms.
