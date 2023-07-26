ICICI Securities Allots 15,020 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: ICICI Securities (Representative)

ICICI Securities on Wednesday announced the allotment of 15,020 equity shares to employees as stock option under r ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹5 each.

ICICI Securities shares

The shares of ICICI Securities on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were at ₹635.70, up by 0.24 percent.

