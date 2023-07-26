 ICICI Securities Allots 15,020 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
ICICI Securities Allots 15,020 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹5 each.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
ICICI Securities Allots 15,020 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: ICICI Securities (Representative)

ICICI Securities on Wednesday announced the allotment of 15,020 equity shares to employees as stock option under r ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹5 each.

The shares of ICICI Securities on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were at ₹635.70, up by 0.24 percent.

