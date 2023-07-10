 ICICI Securities Allots 1,12,640 Equity Shares As ESOP
Updated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
ICICI Securities Allots 1,12,640 Equity Shares As ESOP | Image: ICICI Securities (Representative)

ICICI Securities on Monday announced the allotment of 1,12,640 equity shares to employees as stock option under ICICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

ICICI Securities shares

The share value of ICICI securities on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹611.85, up by 1.64 percent.

