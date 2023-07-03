 ICICI Securities Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Securities Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: ICICI Securities (Representative)

ICICI Securities on Monday announced the allotment of 7,950 equity shares to employees as stock option under CICI Securities Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

ICICI Securities shares

The shares of ICICI securities on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 606.45, down by 0.33 percent.

article-image

