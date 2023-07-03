 Clean Science And Technology Allots 8,873 Equity Shares As ESOPs
Clean Science And Technology Allots 8,873 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Consequent to this allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs10,62,38,572 consisting of 10,62,38,572 Equity Shares of Rs 1 each to Rs.10,62,47,445.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Clean Science And Technology Allots 8,873 Equity Shares As ESOPs

As per the regulatory filings, Clean Science And Technology Ltd on Monday has announced the allotment of 8,873 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 1 each to the eligible employees under Clean Science and Technology Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021, the company announced through an exchanger filing.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs10,62,38,572 consisting of 10,62,38,572 Equity Shares of Rs 1 each to Rs.10,62,47,445.

The shares of Clean Science and Technology on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,401, up by 0.36 percent.

Welspun Corp Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
