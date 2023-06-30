Welspun Corp Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image credit: Welspun Corp (Representative)

Welspun Corp on Friday announced the allotment of Employee Stock Options Plan of the Company under Welspun Employee Stock Option Plan 2005 and the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, the option grantee has exercised 20,000 options at an exercise price of Rs100 each, equivalent to 20,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 5 each, (“Equity Share”) of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

Welspun Corp Shares

The shares of Welspun Corp on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 261, down by 0.67 percent.

