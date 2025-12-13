 ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's IPO Subscribed 72% On The First Day Of Share Sale, Qualified Institutional Buyers & FII's Flock In
The initial public offering of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, an arm of the ICICI Bank, got subscribed 72 per cent on the first day of share sale. The IPO is an entirely offer-for-sale of 4.89 crore shares by its promoter, UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The share sale would conclude on December 16.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 08:23 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, an arm of the ICICI Bank, got subscribed 72 per cent on the first day of share sale on Friday.The IPO received bids for 2,53,66,506 shares against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Among investors category, qualified institutional buyers fetched 1.97 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 37 per cent. The category for retail individual investors received 21 per cent subscription.ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday said it has raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investors.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 2,061 to Rs 2,165 per share for the issue, valuing it at about Rs 1.07 lakh crore (USD 11.86 billion).The IPO is an entirely offer-for-sale of more than 4.89 crore shares by its promoter, UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.The share sale would conclude on December 16.

Currently, ICICI Bank holds 51 per cent in the AMC, while Prudential owns the remaining 49 per cent.Once listed, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the latest asset manager to debut on Indian stock exchanges, joining players such as HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Shriram AMC and Nippon Life India Asset Management.It will also be the fifth ICICI Group entity to be listed, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Securities. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

