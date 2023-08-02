ICICI Lombard Allots 39,100 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard on Wednesday announced the allotment of 39,100 equity shares to eligible option holders who had exercised the stock options under ICICI Lombard Employees Stock Option Scheme-2005, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited shares

The shares of ICICI Lombard on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,357.50, down by 0.38 percent.

