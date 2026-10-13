ICICI Life Insurance Q2 FY27 Profit Rises 25% To ₹374.22 Crore; Net Premium Income Up 17%

ICICI Life Insurance Q2 FY27 profit rises 25 percent YoY to Rs 374.22 crore. |

Mumbai: ICICI Life Insurance Limited , formerly known as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, reported a 25 percent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 374.22 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 299.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The life insurer's net premium income increased 16.6 percent to Rs 13,803.90 crore from Rs 11,843.10 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its unaudited financial results approved by the board on Tuesday.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

Profit before tax rose 25.4 percent to Rs 435.32 crore from Rs 347.01 crore in the year-ago quarter. Tax expenses increased to Rs 61.10 crore from Rs 47.75 crore.

Expenses of management rose 23.3 percent to Rs 2,654.17 crore, compared with Rs 2,151.84 crore a year earlier.

Net benefits paid to policyholders increased to Rs 12,923.89 crore from Rs 11,276.81 crore.

Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 2.58 from Rs 2.07, while diluted EPS stood at Rs 2.57 against Rs 2.06.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit declined 3.1 percent from Rs 386.18 crore in Q1 FY27 to Rs 374.22 crore in Q2 FY27.

However, net premium income increased 41.6 percent from Rs 9,749.33 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax increased marginally from Rs 431.22 crore to Rs 435.32 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported a 26.4 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 760.40 crore from Rs 601.35 crore in H1 FY26.

Net premium income rose 15.8 percent to Rs 23,553.23 crore from Rs 20,346.29 crore.

Half-year profit before tax increased to Rs 866.54 crore from Rs 691.85 crore.

Investment Income And Solvency

Policyholders' net investment income was negative Rs 2,123.29 crore during Q2 FY27, against negative Rs 226.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's solvency ratio stood at 229.9 percent as of September 30, 2026, compared with 213.2 percent a year earlier.

The board approved the standalone unaudited results at its meeting held on October 13, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.