Tata Elxsi Q2 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 10% To ₹170.30 Crore; Revenue Jumps 15%

Tata Elxsi Q2 FY27 net profit rises 10 percent YoY to Rs 170.30 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Elxsi Limited reported a 10 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 170.30 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 154.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 15 percent to Rs 1,055.66 crore from Rs 918.10 crore, according to the company's audited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

The company's total income increased to Rs 1,090.57 crore during the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 966.98 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses rose to Rs 851.47 crore from Rs 752.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax increased 11 percent to Rs 239.10 crore from Rs 214.72 crore. Total tax expense stood at Rs 68.80 crore, compared with Rs 59.90 crore a year ago.

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to Rs 27.34 from Rs 24.85.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations increased 3.4 percent from Rs 1,021.11 crore in Q1 FY27.

However, net profit declined marginally by 0.2 percent from Rs 170.60 crore in the June quarter to Rs 170.30 crore in September.

Profit before tax increased 2.9 percent from Rs 232.46 crore, while total expenses rose 2.6 percent from Rs 830.11 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Tata Elxsi reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,076.76 crore, an increase of 15 percent from Rs 1,810.20 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit increased 14 percent to Rs 340.90 crore from Rs 299.19 crore.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 471.55 crore from Rs 411.06 crore, while total expenses increased to Rs 1,681.58 crore from Rs 1,486.48 crore.

Segment Performance And Auditor's Report

The software development and services segment recorded quarterly revenue of Rs 1,027.87 crore, compared with Rs 893.82 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from system integration and support services increased to Rs 27.79 crore from Rs 24.28 crore.

The company reported no exceptional items during Q2 FY27. Its statutory auditors, B S R & Co. LLP, issued an unmodified opinion on the financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.