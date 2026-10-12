Tata Power Renewables Adds 419 MW In Q2FY27, Operational Portfolio Reaches 7.2 GW

Tata Power |

Mumbai: Tata Power Renewable Energy commissioned 419 MW of utility-scale generation capacity during July–September 2026, more than double the 182 MW added in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The Tata Power subsidiary also executed 131.2 MWh of battery storage projects in Q2FY27, strengthening its renewable energy portfolio and storage capabilities.

Utility-scale projects are large installations designed to generate electricity. Battery storage, measured in megawatt-hours, represents energy storage capacity rather than generation capacity.

Key Projects Expand Renewable Footprint

During the first half of FY27, TPREL commissioned the 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project and the Kalasar FDRE Project, featuring 227.5 MW of solar capacity alongside a 101.2 MWh battery energy storage system.

Other additions included the 100 MW Kayathar Group Captive Project and the 72.5 MW Tata Steel Captive Project.

These projects span wind, solar and storage infrastructure, adding to the company’s operational assets.

Operational Portfolio Reaches 7.2 GW

TPREL said its utility-scale operational portfolio reached 7.2 GW. It reported 5.8 GW of solar capacity, 1.3 GW of wind capacity and 281.2 MWh of battery storage.

The company said its expanding footprint supports India’s clean energy transition, energy security and sustainability objectives.

Battery storage forms part of this portfolio but is reported separately because its energy capacity uses a different unit.

Over 2 GW Planned In H2FY27

The company expects to execute more than 2 GW of projects in the second half, including 1,075 MW of solar and 969 MW of wind.

It also plans 274 MWh of battery storage and up to 300 MW of third-party projects.

TPREL projects a portfolio approaching 9.3 GW by year-end, with 6,899 MW of solar, 2,298 MW of wind and 555.2 MWh of storage.

FY28 Pipeline Targets Expansion

Remaining projects of approximately 2.6 GW are expected to be completed in FY28.

The company outlined 570 MW of solar, 1,700 MW of wind and 350 MWh of storage, targeting capacity of about 12 GW.