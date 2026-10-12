Tata Power Renewables Reports 130% YoY Growth In Q2 FY27 Utility-Scale Execution

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Mumbai: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) announced on 12 October 2026 that it achieved over 130% year-on-year growth in utility-scale execution during the second quarter of financial year 2027. The company commissioned 419 MW of utility-scale projects and executed 131.2 MWhr of storage projects in Q2 FY27.

Quarterly Performance

TPREL's Q2 FY27 utility-scale execution saw a significant increase compared to the 182 MW commissioned in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Of the 131.2 MWhr storage projects, 101.2 MWhr were for in-house TPREL, and 30 MWhr were for third-party projects.

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Half-Yearly Highlights

For the first half of FY27, TPREL executed a total of 645 MW of utility-scale projects and 161.2 MWhr of storage projects. This included 101.2 MWhr of storage projects for in-house TPREL and 60 MWhr for third-party customers.

Key Projects Commissioned

During H1 FY27, the company commissioned several projects, including the 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project, the 227.5 MW Kalasar FDRE Project with a 101.2 MWhr Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the 100 MW Kayathar Group Captive Project, and the 72.5 MW Tata Steel Captive Project.

Operational Capacity Growth

With these additions, TPREL's utility-scale operational portfolio reached 7.2 GW, comprising 5.8 GW of solar, 1.3 GW of wind, and 281.2 MWhr of Battery Storage capacity. The company aims to advance India's clean energy goals.

Future Outlook

More than 2 GW of projects are expected to be executed in H2 FY27, including 1075 MW of solar, 969 MW of wind, and 274 MWhr of BESS. Additionally, 300 MW of third-party projects are planned for execution in H2 FY27.

End-of-Year Targets

By the end of the year, TPREL expects to execute approximately 9.3 GW of projects, which comprises 6899 MW of solar, 2298 MW of wind, and 555.2 MWhr of Battery Storage.

FY28 Projections

In FY28, the remaining projects, approximately 2.6 GW, are expected to be completed. These projects consist of 570 MW Solar, 350 MWhr of Battery Storage, and 1,700 MW Wind, which will increase TPREL's overall operational capacity to about 12 GW.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.