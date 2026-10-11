DMart Q2 FY27 Results: Net Profit Falls 13.7% QoQ To ₹743 Crore; Revenue Rises 4.5%

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Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts Limited , which operates the DMart retail chain, reported a 13.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹742.98 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹860.44 crore in the preceding June quarter.

Despite the decline in profitability, revenue from operations increased 4.5 per cent sequentially to ₹19,644.01 crore from ₹18,794.53 crore in Q1 FY27, according to the company's unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Saturday.

Expenses Rise, Profitability Declines

The company's consolidated total income increased 4.4 per cent to ₹19,657.54 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹18,820.31 crore in the previous quarter.

However, total expenses rose 5.6 per cent to ₹18,632.70 crore from ₹17,637.17 crore.

Profit before tax declined 13.4 per cent to ₹1,024.84 crore from ₹1,183.14 crore in Q1 FY27.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) decreased to ₹11.40 from ₹13.20 in the preceding quarter.

Operating And Net Profit Margins Narrow

DMart's consolidated operating margin narrowed to 7.09 per cent in the September quarter from 7.98 per cent in the June quarter.

Net profit margin also declined to 3.78 per cent from 4.58 per cent during the same period.

Finance costs increased to ₹63.90 crore from ₹54.28 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose to ₹317.75 crore from ₹287.70 crore.

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Other expenses increased to ₹1,091.83 crore from ₹1,017.43 crore in the previous quarter.

Year-On-Year Performance

Despite the sequential decline, DMart's consolidated net profit increased 8.5 per cent year-on-year from ₹684.85 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations grew 17.8 per cent from ₹16,676.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Half-Year Financial Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit increased 10 per cent to ₹1,603.42 crore from ₹1,457.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent to ₹38,438.54 crore from ₹33,036 crore in H1 FY26.

Auditor's Review

Statutory auditor S R B C & Co LLP issued an unmodified limited review conclusion on the consolidated financial results. The auditor noted that the interim financial results of three subsidiaries were not independently reviewed, with management considering them immaterial to the group.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.