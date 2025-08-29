DMart Offers Big Earning Opportunity, Become A Supplier Or Lease Property To Earn In Lakhs

DMart Giving People a Chance to Earn Lakhs. | File Photo | Photo: dmart.com

Mumbai: DMart, one of India’s most trusted supermarket chains, is not just helping customers save money, but is now also helping people earn money. The company is offering a chance to earn lakhs of rupees every month by joining them as a partner.

How DMart Helps Customers

Known for its affordable prices and good quality products, DMart offers a wide range of groceries, household items, and personal care products under one roof. This 'one-stop shop' model has made DMart very popular across India, attracting a large number of loyal customers.

A New Earning Opportunity as a Supplier

DMart is currently looking for new suppliers who can provide high-quality products such as sweets, grocery items, and household goods. As per a News18 report, the company is especially interested in working with local business owners and product manufacturers who can offer everyday items in bulk. This new push for suppliers is seen as part of DMart’s expansion strategy, giving individuals a big opportunity to grow their business and earn lakhs each month by accessing DMart’s vast customer base.

What DMart Says About Partnerships

On its official website, DMart mentions that it always looks for the right partners to help deliver affordable and high-quality products to customers. The company believes in strong business relationships and is now welcoming new suppliers to join its growing network.

How to Apply as a Supplier

Interested suppliers can go to the DMart website (https://www.dmartindia.com/partner-with-us) and apply through the 'Partner With Us' section. There, they need to enter basic information such as their name, phone number, and the type of product they offer. Once the form is submitted, the DMart team will contact them to discuss the next steps.

Earn Money by Leasing Property to DMart

Apart from supplying products, people can also earn by giving their land or property on lease to DMart. If someone owns a commercial property or open land, they can submit its details on the same DMart website. The company’s real estate team will review the application and get in touch if the property matches their requirements. If both sides agree, a lease agreement will be finalized.

DMart’s Impressive Growth in India

DMart was founded in 2002 by businessman Radhakishan Damani. Over the last two decades, the company has grown rapidly by offering low prices and good quality. DMart buys products from suppliers at the lowest possible rates, and in return, suppliers get to sell in large volumes. Even if the profit on each item is small, the overall sales are high - which benefits everyone.

Where DMart is Located

DMart operates in more than 70 cities across India. These include locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR (Delhi area), Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. With its strong presence and trusted name, DMart continues to expand and create new opportunities for people across the country.