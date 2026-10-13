Long-Term Chip Investments Crucial For India's Future: Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran

ANI

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has emphasised the strategic importance of long-term investments in semiconductors, saying their contribution to India's economic and technological future matters more than immediate financial returns.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 in New Delhi, Chandrasekaran said businesses must navigate geopolitical uncertainty, technological transformation and commodity disruptions simultaneously.

Chip Manufacturing Crucial

Chandrasekaran drew parallels between Tata's semiconductor ambitions and the group's historical investments in steel, power, research and science.

He recalled that Tata group founder JN Tata had recognised the strategic importance of these sectors long before their commercial potential became evident.

Similarly, he argued, semiconductor manufacturing should be evaluated through its long-term importance rather than its financial performance over the next two or three years.

He highlighted Tata Electronics' growing role in India's electronics manufacturing sector, including increased iPhone production and exports.

However, Chandrasekaran stressed that strategic investments must remain financially viable.

He said companies should consider employment generation, national priorities and business sustainability while maintaining balance-sheet discipline.

Global Uncertainty, Tech Disruption Raise Concerns

Chandrasekaran identified technological changes, workforce restructuring and ongoing conflicts as major challenges facing businesses.

He said the simultaneous nature of these disruptions had made planning increasingly difficult.

Citing the impact of a cyberattack on Tata Motors subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, he noted that the incident had disrupted production for nearly six weeks.

The episode demonstrated why companies must invest in operational resilience while controlling costs and improving efficiency.

Sunak warned that the international system was undergoing an unpredictable transition, with armed conflicts highlighting growing geopolitical instability.

He said economic security had become inseparable from national security and technological capabilities.

Gray, meanwhile, described technology as the defining force shaping the present era.

The discussion underscored the growing importance of strategic investment, financial discipline and resilience as companies respond to rapid technological advances and an uncertain global environment.