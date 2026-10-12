HCLTech Net Profit Rises 21% To ₹5,132 Crore In Q2 FY27, Revenue Up 11.5%

HCLTech | HCLTech

Mumbai: HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) on Monday announced a 21.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net income to ₹5,132 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew by 11.5% YoY to ₹35,620 crore.

Quarterly Financials

Sequentially, the consolidated net income was up 11% from ₹4,624 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue also saw a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase of 3.0% from ₹34,579 crore.

EBIT and EPS Performance

The Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) stood at ₹6,465 crore, marking an 18.2% EBIT margin for the quarter. Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹70.22, a 12.2% YoY increase.

New Deal Wins and Margins

HCLTech reported new deal bookings of $3,258 million (approximately ₹27,476 crore based on an exchange rate of 84.33 INR/USD). The EBIT margin expanded by 131 basis points QoQ and 71 basis points YoY, according to the company. The net income margin for Q2 FY27 stood at 14.4% of revenue.

Leadership Commentary

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, noted that the accelerating growth in advanced AI revenue validates the company's business strategy. C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, added that HCLTech delivered a strong quarter with first-half bookings reaching a record high.

Capital Efficiency

Shiv Walia, Chief Financial Officer, stated that a focus on improving capital efficiency resulted in a trailing twelve-month (LTM) Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 41.2% for the company. This was an increase of 261 basis points YoY, and 49.4% for the Services business, up 411 basis points YoY.

Dividend Declared

The company also declared a dividend of ₹12 per share. This reflects the company's financial performance and shareholder return strategy.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.