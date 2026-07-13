HCL Technologies Q1 Net Profit Jumps 20.35% YoY To ₹4,626 Crore, Interim Dividend Of ₹12 Announced

Software major HCL Technologies reported a 3.03 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,626 crore. |

Mumbai: HCL Technologies on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,626 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, marking a rise from Rs 4,490 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. This represents a 20.35 percent increase compared to Rs 3,844 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 34,579 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is up from Rs 33,981 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 30,349 crore in the same period last year.

Interim Dividend Declared

HCL Technologies announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for this dividend is set for 17 July 2026, with the payment scheduled for 27 July 2026.

Segment Growth

Revenue from IT and Business Services reached Rs 26,049 crore, up from Rs 25,443 crore in the previous quarter. Engineering and R&D services reported revenues of Rs 5,690 crore, while HCL Software contributed Rs 2,840 crore.

Expenses Overview

Total expenses for the quarter amounted to Rs 28,832 crore, an increase from Rs 28,600 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Employee benefits expense accounted for Rs 19,692 crore, and outsourcing costs were Rs 5,108 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.