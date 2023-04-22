ICICI Bank recommends dividend of Rs 8 | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Saturday recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share of face value of Rs 2, the company announced through an exchange filing. The bank added that the dividend will be paid after it is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting of the bank.

The company also announced the extension of tenure of G Srinivas as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank by another three years with effect from August 1, 2023 till July 31, 2026.

ICICI Bank quarterly earnings

ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter reported total income of Rs 36,108.88 crore, total expenses of Rs 22,282.50 crore and net profit of Rs 9,121.87 crore.

ICICI Bank ESOPs

ICICI Bank on April 21 allotted shares worth Rs 6.24 lakh to employees as stock options.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Friday closed at Rs 887.60m down by 0.76 per cent.