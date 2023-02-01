e-Paper Get App
ICICI Bank keeps marginal cost loan rates unchanged for Feb

The bank's loan rates fall between 8.40 and 8.65%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank keeps marginal cost loan rates unchanged for Feb | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)
ICICI Bank has kept its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates unchanged across loan tenures for February, the bank's website showed.

The bank's loan rates fall between 8.40 and 8.65%.

The private lender increased the MCLR across tenures by 25 basis points in January.

The Reserve Bank of India has mandated that banks revise their lending rates monthly in accordance with the marginal cost of funds.

