'I Better Play Him While I Can Still Keep Up For A Few Moves': Anand Mahindra's Take On 3-Year-Old Chess Genius

The game of chess has an elite status in society, with many venerating it while chiding it. The true lovers of this game, however, do not find care for impediments or are not in any need for any impetus to truly like the sport, which for many is truly Indian.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is one such ardent chess enthusiast who has often exhibited his interest and appreciation for the game of minds and moves.

Three-Year-Old Chess Prodigy

Mahindra is known for his extensive activity on X and in another post on his own personal account, he once again shared an interesting story of chess.

This was the tale of a 3-year-old genius in making. Mahindra, in his post, shared a small video of Anish Sarkar, who, at the tender age of three, has already marvelled many.

In his post, Mahindra remarked on the young chess 'master' and said, "Anish Sarkar. 3 years & 8 months old." He further added, "The youngest ever FIDE rated player. A 1555 rating."

Comparing himself to the young lad, Mahindra said, "At the age of 69, I think I play at a level of 1500."

'Better Make Some Moves'

Mahindra further, on a sardonic note added, "I better play him while I can still keep up for a few moves..!"

A Dream Start

Sarkar played his first classic chess rating tournament to attain the score of 5.5 out of 8. He got his first, aforementioned rating of 1555 at the age of 3 years, 8 months and 19 days.

Sarkar first gained attention when he almost nonchalantly delivered a 'Queen-rook checkmate' at his 1st SXCCA All Bengal Rapid Rating Open 2024.

Although these are still early days for the little champ, he has garnered traction from across the board and, according to some, has gotten off to a good start.

Indian chess legend Vishwanathan Anand only started playing the game that has become synonymous with his name at the age of 6.