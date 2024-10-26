 'No Matter How Quirky': Anand Mahindra Shares His Excitement For Hyderabad's Sudha Car Museum; Home To Tennis Ball, Burger, And Shoe Cars
The Sudha Car Museum is not as of any typical showroom of sleek, luxury vehicles. This place is a world of wildly imaginative automobiles shaped like everyday objects such as a shoe, a tennis ball, a burger, and even a Christmas tree.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group chairman known for his insightful and often inspiring posts on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, recently brought attention to an offbeat attraction that even he hadn’t previously known about: Hyderabad’s Sudha Car Museum.

Taking to the X handle, Mahindra wrote, "“If there weren’t any people who doggedly pursued their passions—no matter how quirky—this world would be far less interesting. I’m embarrassed to say I hadn’t heard about the Sudha Car Museum in Hyderabad—even though I travel there often—until I recently saw this clip.”

Adding his enthusiasm to visit the museum, he continued, “Naturally, at @Mahindra_Auto we support any passion for cars… I’m going to plan a visit there on my next trip to Hyderabad.”

Cars Unlike Any Other

The Sudha Car Museum is not as of any typical showroom of sleek, luxury vehicles. This place is a world of wildly imaginative automobiles shaped like everyday objects such as a shoe, a tennis ball, a burger, and even a Christmas tree.

article-image

The museum, founded by Kanyaboyina Sudhaka has an eclectic collection of cars.

Officially opened in 2010, the museum is now home to marvels like the world’s smallest double-decker bus, seating just 10, and 12 mini motorcycles, the tiniest standing at a mere 33 cm tall.

Social Media Buzz: Netizens Respond to Mahindra’s Post

Mahindra’s post quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, who shared their thoughts on this unconventional museum.

One user commented, “Our country is so huge that it will be difficult for someone to learn about all interesting places, let alone visiting them in one life.”

Another user applauded both Sudhakar and Mahindra, saying, “He is truly living his passion in the auto industry. A mix of mechanics with fascinating creativity, and the result is Sudha’s Car Museum. It’s wonderful that you support creative passion.”

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

