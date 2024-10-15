 Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1

Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1

The retail portion of the company was subscribed 26 per cent, with investors placing bids for 1.3 crore shares out of the 4.94 crore available.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1 | File Photo

Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870 crore IPO, which was one of the much awaited public issue, made a steady start on its first day of subscription on Tuesday (October 15).

Hyundai IPO (Day 1)

The Hyundai Motor India's public issue on the first day of bidding saw an 18 per cent subscription.

The retail portion of the company was subscribed 26 per cent, with investors placing bids for 1.3 crore shares out of the 4.94 crore available.

FPJ Shorts
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer
Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer

Furthermore, the Non-institutional investors (NIIs) bid for 27.66 lakh shares, amounting to 13 per cent of the 2.12 crore shares on offer.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw a more modest response, with only 5 per cent of the allocated shares being subscribed on the first day of bidding.

Anchor Investors

Prior to this, a day before the opening of the public issue the company secured a a substantial Rs 8,315.3 crore from 225 anchor investors.

Read Also
Hyundai Raises ₹8,315 Crore From Anchor Investors As Motor Company's IPO Opens Today
article-image

Some of the key major players in the anchor investors round included the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Fidelity. Collectively, they were allocated 4.2 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 1,960 per share.

IPO/ Representative Image

IPO/ Representative Image | Freepik

Other players like Baillie Gifford, Vanguard, JP Morgan, Blackrock, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have also joined the ranks of Hyundai’s shareholders through the anchor investment process.

First Automaker IPO in Two Decades

What makes Hyundai Motor India’s IPO in the lime light is that it is the first automaker IPO in India in over two decades.

Read Also
Garuda Construction Closes 12.45% Higher On BSE After Market Debut
article-image

The last such listing was by Japanese carmaker Maruti Suzuki in 2003. Hyundai’s South Korean parent company, Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), is divesting some of its stake in the Indian subsidiary through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, with no new shares being issued in this IPO.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1

Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1

Garuda Construction Closes 12.45% Higher On BSE After Market Debut

Garuda Construction Closes 12.45% Higher On BSE After Market Debut

Airtel Refutes Reports On Changing Stand On Spectrum Allocation For SATCOM Companies

Airtel Refutes Reports On Changing Stand On Spectrum Allocation For SATCOM Companies

Name's Bond, James Bond: Aston Martin Celebrates 60 Years Of 007 Film With DB12 Goldfinger Edition

Name's Bond, James Bond: Aston Martin Celebrates 60 Years Of 007 Film With DB12 Goldfinger Edition

Game Of Thrones's Iron Throne Replica Sells For $1.5 Million At An Auction

Game Of Thrones's Iron Throne Replica Sells For $1.5 Million At An Auction