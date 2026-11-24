Hyundai Motor |

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday announced a price hike of up to ₹8,000 across select models and variants, effective December 1, 2026, as rising input costs continue to exert pressure on the automobile manufacturer's operating expenses.

The revised vehicle prices will vary depending on the model and trim, with the maximum increase capped at ₹8,000.

Hyundai Announces December Price Hike

In a regulatory filing, Hyundai Motor India said the price revision was primarily driven by a steep increase in input costs, which has made it necessary to transfer a portion of the additional financial burden to customers.

The South Korean automaker's Indian subsidiary clarified that the price increase would be limited to select vehicles rather than its entire product portfolio. The company has not disclosed a model-wise breakdown of the proposed price revision.

Rising Costs Put Pressure On Automakers

Hyundai said it had consistently absorbed a substantial portion of rising expenses through internal efficiency improvements and cost optimisation measures. However, mounting input costs have prompted the automobile manufacturer to implement a limited price adjustment to manage financial pressures.

The latest announcement reflects the broader challenges facing India's automobile industry, where rising commodity prices and inflationary pressures are affecting manufacturing expenses and vehicle pricing strategies.

Maruti Suzuki Also Raises Vehicle Prices

Hyundai's announcement follows a similar move by Maruti Suzuki India, which recently increased prices across select models amid sustained cost pressures.

Maruti Suzuki's revised prices came into effect on November 22, 2026, with an estimated volume-weighted average increase of around 0.31%. Both automobile manufacturers have attributed their pricing decisions to rising operational and input costs.

What It Means For Car Buyers

Prospective Hyundai customers planning to purchase a vehicle may consider checking existing prices and applicable dealership offers before the December 1 revision.

The actual increase will depend on the selected model and variant. The latest price adjustments highlight growing cost pressures across India's passenger vehicle market.

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