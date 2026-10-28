Hyundai Motor India Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Falls To ₹1,196.16 Crore, Revenue Rises 18.5%

Hyundai Motor |

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,196.16 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This represents a 23.7 per cent decrease compared to ₹1,572.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue From Operations

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹20,696.06 crore, marking an 18.53 per cent increase from ₹17,460.82 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the reporting quarter rose to ₹20,920.02 crore, up from ₹17,692.03 crore in the year-ago period. Total consolidated expenses also increased by 24.01 per cent to ₹19,302.18 crore, compared to ₹15,566.07 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹14.72, a decline from ₹19.35 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, the company's consolidated net profit was ₹2,084.78 crore, down from ₹2,941.49 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year increased to ₹37,030.69 crore from ₹33,873.70 crore.

EPR Rule Impact

HMIL stated that due to the absence of information regarding the pricing mechanism and pending approval for EPR certificates, it has not recognised any provision for its obligation to scrap End of Life Vehicles as per the Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules, 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.