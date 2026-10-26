Hyundai Motor India Introduces New Bayon SUV Starting At ₹9.99 Lakh, Designed For Global Export

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Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday, October 26, 2026, officially unveiled its new mid-size SUV, the Hyundai Bayon, with an introductory price starting at ₹9,99,900 (ex-showroom).

Advanced Technology

The Hyundai Bayon features HMIL’s first Generative AI Voice Assistant and a Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, which integrates dual 62.5 cm (12.3-inch) curved panoramic displays. The vehicle includes Hyundai Bluelink with over 70 connected features and up to 19 Over-the-Air (C-OTA) updates.

Safety Features

The SUV is built on the Global K Enhanced Platform, designed for 5-Star Indian Safety Standards. It incorporates Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS with 23 advanced driver assistance features, including Highway Driving Intelligence. The body structure uses 69% Advanced Multi-Grade High-Strength Steel.

Engine and Performance

The Bayon is powered by a four-cylinder 1.5L MPi petrol engine that delivers 84.4 kW (115 PS) of maximum power and 143.8 Nm (14.7 kgm) of torque. Customers can choose between a 6-speed Manual Transmission or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT).

Comfort and Space

With a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, the Hyundai Bayon offers ample headroom, legroom, and shoulder room. It provides 505 litres of boot space, aiming for practicality for daily use and longer journeys.

Variants and Colours

The Hyundai Bayon will be available in multiple variants with both manual and iVT options. It will be offered in 10 exterior colour choices, including monotone, dual-tone, and matte finishes.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.