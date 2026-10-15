'Hyundai Motor Project Gives ₹15,000-Crore Boost To Maharashtra': Minister Uday Samant Hits Back At Opposition

Uday Samant cited Hyundai Motor’s ₹15,000-crore project as evidence of Maharashtra’s efforts to attract investment and generate jobs | X - @samant_uday

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said the inauguration of the Hyundai Motor project, involving an investment of around ₹15,000 crore, demonstrated that Maharashtra continues to attract major industrial investments, countering the Opposition’s allegations that the state was losing its industrial edge.

Hyundai Project Marks Investment Milestone

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the project, which Samant described as a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s industrial development and employment generation.

महाराष्ट्राच्या औद्योगिक प्रगतीला नवी गती; ह्युंदाईच्या तळेगाव प्लांटचे उद्घाटन संपन्न ! महाराष्ट्राच्या औद्योगिक वाटचालीतील महत्त्वाचा टप्पा ठरलेल्या ह्युंदाई मोटार इंडियाच्या तळेगाव (ता. मावळ जि.पुणे) येथील अत्याधुनिक प्लांटच्या उद्घाटन सोहळ्याला उपस्थित राहिलो. मा. मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीसजी, आमचे नेते, उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रावहिनी यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली महाराष्ट्राने गुंतवणूक प्रत्यक्षात उतरवण्याची आपली क्षमता पुन्हा एकदा सिद्ध केली आहे. दावोस येथे झालेल्या सामंजस्य कराराचे प्रत्यक्ष औद्योगिक प्रकल्पात रूपांतर होणे, ही राज्य सरकारच्या कार्यक्षमतेची आणि विश्वासार्हतेची पावती आहे. यावेळी उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे साहेब यांनी दूरदर्शी प्रणालीद्वारे या सोहळ्यास उपस्थिती लावली. महायुती सरकारच्या काळात करण्यात आलेले MoU हे कागदावर राहत नाहीत तर ते प्रत्यक्षात उतरतात, हे एकनाथ शिंदे साहेब यांचे वक्तव्य हे खऱ्या अर्थाने या सरकारची कार्यपद्धती सिद्ध करणारे आहे. आमचे महायुती सरकार उद्योगांना येणाऱ्या अडचणी दूर करून ease of doing business प्रत्यक्षात आणण्यासाठी कटिबद्ध आहे. ह्युंदाईच्या या प्रकल्पातून हजारो तरुणांच्या हाताला रोजगार मिळणार आहे, याचे समाधान आहे. या प्रकल्पासाठी तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे साहेब यांनी विशेष प्रयत्न केले आहेत. २०२४ साली दावोस येथील वर्ल्ड इकॉनॉमिक फोरममध्ये याविषयीचा MoU करण्यात आला होता. यावेळी उद्योगमंत्री या नात्याने मी ६ हजार कोटींचा करार महाराष्ट्र शासनाच्या वतीने केला होता. पुढे जाऊन ह्युंदाईने ही गुंतवणूक १५ हजार कोटींवर घेऊन जाण्याचा निर्णय घेतला. या प्रकल्पासाठी झालेली ₹१५,००० कोटींची गुंतवणूक, ६,००० हून अधिक थेट रोजगार आणि ८३ टक्के स्थानिकीकरण ही महाराष्ट्राच्या औद्योगिक सामर्थ्याची ठळक उदाहरणे आहेत. तसेच, ५५ पुरवठादार भागीदारांच्या माध्यमातून उभे राहिलेले औद्योगिक जाळे स्थानिक उद्योगांना आणि रोजगारनिर्मितीला नवी चालना देणारे ठरेल. तळेगावमध्ये तयार होणारी ‘ह्युंदाई व्हेन्यू’ ३५ हून अधिक देशांमध्ये निर्यात होणार असल्याने महाराष्ट्राच्या उत्पादन क्षेत्राला जागतिक स्तरावर नवी ओळख मिळणार आहे. करार कागदावरून कृतीत आणि गुंतवणुकीतून रोजगारनिर्मितीकडे ! उद्योगस्नेही धोरणे, सक्षम पायाभूत सुविधा आणि गुंतवणूकदारांचा विश्वास यांच्या बळावर महाराष्ट्र देशाचे ग्रोथ इंजिन म्हणून अधिक भक्कम होत आहे. ह्युंदाई समूहाचे, या प्रकल्पासाठी परिश्रम घेणाऱ्या सर्व सहकाऱ्यांचे आणि कामगारांचे मनःपूर्वक अभिनंदन व पुढील वाटचालीसाठी हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @midc_india @HyundaiIndia #Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #DevendraFadnavis #sunetrapawar #EknathShinde #MakeInMaharashtra — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) October 14, 2026

He said the project marked the conversion of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Hyundai Motor and the Maharashtra government at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2024 into a tangible investment initiative.

Samant said the development reflected the state government’s efforts to create an industry-friendly environment and attract fresh investments. He stressed that the government’s focus was not merely on signing MoUs but on translating investment commitments into projects on the ground.

Samant Counters Opposition Allegations

The minister said the Opposition had repeatedly alleged that new industries were not coming to Maharashtra, the state’s industrial leadership was weakening and investment had slowed under the Mahayuti government. The Hyundai project, he said, provided a response to these allegations through concrete industrial development.

He urged the Opposition to focus on investments materialising in the state and the employment and economic opportunities they could generate, rather than engaging in what he termed negative political campaigning.

Focus On Manufacturing And Jobs

According to Samant, Maharashtra’s industrial policy places priority on expanding modern manufacturing, creating employment opportunities for young people and strengthening the state’s economy through investment. He said projects of this scale were important for reinforcing Maharashtra’s position as one of India’s leading industrial and investment destinations.

The minister added that the implementation of the Davos agreement demonstrated the government’s commitment to development, arguing that investment commitments must be judged by their execution rather than announcements alone.

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Expressing confidence in the state’s industrial prospects, Samant said the inauguration marked an important step in Maharashtra’s growth journey and that efforts to attract investment and expand employment opportunities would continue.

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