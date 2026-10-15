 'Hyundai Motor Project Gives ₹15,000-Crore Boost To Maharashtra': Minister Uday Samant Hits Back At Opposition
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'Hyundai Motor Project Gives ₹15,000-Crore Boost To Maharashtra': Minister Uday Samant Hits Back At Opposition

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant cited Hyundai Motor’s ₹15,000-crore project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as evidence of the state’s industrial strength. He said the project translates a 2024 Davos MoU into a concrete investment and counters Opposition allegations that Maharashtra is losing its industrial edge.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 02:00 AM IST
'Hyundai Motor Project Gives ₹15,000-Crore Boost To Maharashtra': Minister Uday Samant Hits Back At Opposition
Uday Samant cited Hyundai Motor’s ₹15,000-crore project as evidence of Maharashtra’s efforts to attract investment and generate jobs | X - @samant_uday

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said the inauguration of the Hyundai Motor project, involving an investment of around ₹15,000 crore, demonstrated that Maharashtra continues to attract major industrial investments, countering the Opposition’s allegations that the state was losing its industrial edge.

Hyundai Project Marks Investment Milestone

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the project, which Samant described as a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s industrial development and employment generation.

He said the project marked the conversion of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Hyundai Motor and the Maharashtra government at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2024 into a tangible investment initiative.

Samant said the development reflected the state government’s efforts to create an industry-friendly environment and attract fresh investments. He stressed that the government’s focus was not merely on signing MoUs but on translating investment commitments into projects on the ground.

Samant Counters Opposition Allegations

The minister said the Opposition had repeatedly alleged that new industries were not coming to Maharashtra, the state’s industrial leadership was weakening and investment had slowed under the Mahayuti government. The Hyundai project, he said, provided a response to these allegations through concrete industrial development.

He urged the Opposition to focus on investments materialising in the state and the employment and economic opportunities they could generate, rather than engaging in what he termed negative political campaigning.

Focus On Manufacturing And Jobs

According to Samant, Maharashtra’s industrial policy places priority on expanding modern manufacturing, creating employment opportunities for young people and strengthening the state’s economy through investment. He said projects of this scale were important for reinforcing Maharashtra’s position as one of India’s leading industrial and investment destinations.

The minister added that the implementation of the Davos agreement demonstrated the government’s commitment to development, arguing that investment commitments must be judged by their execution rather than announcements alone.

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Expressing confidence in the state’s industrial prospects, Samant said the inauguration marked an important step in Maharashtra’s growth journey and that efforts to attract investment and expand employment opportunities would continue.

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