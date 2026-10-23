Hyundai Bayon India Launch: Bookings Open On Monday; Check Specifications Here

Hyundai Motor India is preparing to launch its latest SUV, the Bayon, on Oct 26, with bookings already open through its official website and authorised dealerships for ₹11,000.

The automaker has not yet disclosed the vehicle's price. Deliveries are expected to begin during the festive season, while the company will announce detailed delivery schedules and variant-wise specifications at launch.

The Bayon will expand Hyundai's SUV portfolio in India, offering a petrol engine alongside several driving technologies aimed at improving performance and convenience.

Engine, Transmission And Performance

The upcoming SUV will feature a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre multi-point injection (MPi) petrol engine generating 115 PS of maximum power and 143.8 Nm of torque.

Buyers will have two transmission choices: a six-speed manual gearbox and an intelligent variable transmission (iVT).

According to Hyundai, the automatic version will include Dash Boost Mode, which is designed to improve acceleration response during overtaking.

It will also offer Sporty Drive Tech for a more responsive driving experience.

The company said more than six lakh vehicles equipped with its 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine have been sold in India since 2020.

Launch Details

The Bayon will feature paddle shifters and three selectable driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport.

These modes will allow drivers to adjust vehicle performance according to road conditions and driving preferences.

Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said the company had combined its established petrol engine with intelligent driving technologies to deliver a smooth and responsive driving experience.

He added that features such as iVT, Dash Boost Mode, Sporty Drive Tech and selectable driving modes were designed to work together to improve driver confidence.

Hyundai is expected to reveal the Bayon's complete pricing structure and specifications on Oct 26.

The launch will mark another addition to the company's expanding SUV range in the Indian passenger vehicle market.