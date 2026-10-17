Audi Launches All-New Q3 In India, ₹51.99 Lakh SUV Combines Digital Lighting With Nine Airbags

Audi Q3 launch |

Mumbai: Audi India has launched the all-new Audi Q3 at an introductory price of ₹51.99 lakh, ex-showroom, expanding its compact luxury SUV offering with quattro all-wheel drive, a redesigned exterior and upgraded digital features.

The SUV is locally assembled at the SAVWIPL plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Its launch package combines a petrol engine with lighting technology, cabin upgrades and nine airbags.

2.0-Litre TFSI Engine And Quattro

The new Audi Q3 uses a 2.0-litre TFSI engine producing 150 kW and 320 Nm of torque. Audi quotes a 0–100 kmph acceleration time of 7.1 seconds.

Its quattro system uses an electronically controlled clutch to distribute torque between the axles. Progressive steering varies its ratio according to the steering angle, while Audi drive select adjusts throttle, steering and transmission responses to driving preferences and conditions.

Sharper Design And Customisable Lighting

A wider, elevated Singleframe grille and tapered headlights define the front. Sculpted surfaces, pronounced wheel arches and sweeping D-pillars give the SUV an assertive profile.

Buyers get up to four selectable digital light signatures and three dynamic light projections. At the rear, a slender light strip connects the lamps, accompanied by illuminated Audi rings and LED lighting animations.

Digital Matrix LED headlights incorporate 25,600 micro-LEDs within a 13 mm-wide module. Lane and orientation lighting are designed to help drivers position the vehicle, including on narrow roads and through construction zones.

Digital Cabin And Everyday Comfort

A head-up display projects speed, warnings and selected driver-assistance information into the driver’s field of vision.

Audi virtual cockpit plus features a surround reality display that creates a real-time, three-dimensional visualisation of nearby surroundings and vehicles.

Cabin equipment includes three-zone air conditioning, allowing separate temperature settings for the driver, front passenger and rear occupants. A SONOS premium audio system combines 12 speakers with a 420-watt amplifier and virtual surround sound.

Sliding rear seats and reclining backrests allow occupants to balance passenger comfort with luggage requirements.

Nine Airbags And Local Assembly

Safety equipment includes nine airbags, with a front-centre interaction airbag among the features.

The introductory price places the locally assembled Q3 above ₹50 lakh, with performance, digital lighting and cabin flexibility forming the core of Audi’s latest offering.