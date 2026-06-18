Why The Definition Of Premium Is Changing In The SUV Market

Modern SUVs are increasingly competing on technology, safety, comfort and connected features rather than size alone | File Photo

For years, the word premium in the automotive industry was associated with larger vehicles, luxury badges, and high price tags. Buyers often judged premium appeal based on size, status, or exclusivity.

Today, however, the definition is evolving.

Modern SUV buyers increasingly associate premium experiences with technology, safety, comfort, connectivity, and everyday convenience. Rather than focusing on a single attribute, they expect a vehicle to deliver a well-rounded ownership experience.

This shift is evident in vehicles like the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Seltos, both of which demonstrate how premium features are becoming more accessible across different SUV segments.

Premium Is No Longer Just About Size

One of the biggest changes in the market is that premium appeal is no longer determined solely by vehicle dimensions.

Instead, buyers increasingly evaluate:

● Interior quality

● Technology offerings

● Safety features

● Connectivity

● Overall driving experience

The XUV 3XO and Seltos approach these expectations differently, but both reflect the industry's move towards feature-rich ownership experiences.

Technology Has Become a Premium Benchmark

Technology is now one of the strongest indicators of a premium vehicle.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers:

● Twin 26.03 cm digital displays

● Adrenox Connect with over 80 connected features

● Built-in Amazon Alexa

● Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

● Online navigation and remote vehicle functions

These features create a highly connected ownership experience.

The Kia Seltos similarly emphasises technology through:

● Trinity panoramic display setup

● Kia Connect 2.0

● OTA updates

● Bose premium audio system

● Connected vehicle functionality

Together, these technologies demonstrate how digital experiences have become central to modern premium positioning.

Comfort Expectations Have Increased

Today's buyers expect premium comfort across all vehicle categories.

The XUV 3XO offers premium leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, panoramic Skyroof, Harman Kardon audio, and soft-touch interior materials.

The Seltos builds on this with ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable seating, memory functions, premium interior finishes, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Comfort is no longer viewed as a luxury reserved for flagship vehicles—it is increasingly expected in mainstream SUVs.

Safety Is Now Part of the Premium Experience

Modern buyers also view safety as an essential premium attribute.

The XUV 3XO features a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, six airbags, ESC, TPMS, all-wheel disc brakes, and Level 2 ADAS technologies.

The Seltos offers six airbags, electronic stability systems, all-wheel disc brakes, a reinforced body structure, and Level 2 ADAS with multiple driver-assistance functions.

As safety awareness grows, advanced protection systems have become an important part of what buyers consider premium.

Design and Attention to Detail Matter

Premium appeal is also increasingly influenced by design quality.

The XUV 3XO combines a bold stance, Infinity LED tail lamps, premium alloy wheels, and a modern SUV profile, creating a strong visual presence.

The Seltos complements this with Kia's Digital Tiger Face design, Star Map lighting elements, sporty alloy wheels, and a more upscale visual identity.

Design details help create the sense of sophistication that buyers increasingly seek.

Ownership Experiences Are Becoming More Important

A premium vehicle today is not defined only by what happens inside the cabin.

Buyers also consider:

● Connected services

● Warranty coverage

● Roadside assistance

● Ownership convenience

The XUV 3XO offers connected services, roadside assistance programmes, and ownership-focused support features.

Similarly, the Seltos benefits from Kia Connect, OTA updates, roadside assistance, and extended warranty options designed to enhance long-term ownership.

Premium experiences increasingly extend beyond the purchase itself.

The Role of Research in Modern Buying

As SUVs become more feature-rich, buyers spend more time evaluating what truly matters.

Platforms like ACKO Drive help consumers:

● Compare vehicles across segments

● Understand technology and safety offerings

● Evaluate ownership-related factors

● Buy cars online

This enables buyers to identify vehicles that deliver the premium experience they value most.

Final Thoughts

The meaning of the term 'premium' in the SUV market has changed significantly.

Today's buyers are increasingly looking for:

● Advanced technology

● Connected experiences

● Strong safety credentials

● Comfort and convenience

● Refined ownership experiences

The Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Seltos demonstrate how manufacturers are responding to these expectations by making premium features more accessible than ever before.

In the modern SUV market, premium is no longer defined by size or price alone—it is defined by how intelligently a vehicle enhances everyday life.