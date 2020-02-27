Hurun Global Rich List 2020: Ambani, Adani, Kotak in top 100 billionaires

The Hurun Global Rich List 2020 rolled out its ninth edition featuring billionaires that made India claim third position globally, after China and US. According to the report, India added more than 3 billionaires every month in 2019 summing it up to 34. There are a total of 169 Indian billionaires on the list, of which 32 are based outside of India.
Mumbai’s Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries bagged the ninth spot on the Top 100 list with USD 67 billion in net worth, minting Rs 7 crore every hour.
After Ambani, it’s the SP Hinduja & family of Hinduja Group, with a net worth of USD 27 billion. The company is involved in several sectors including trade, banking and healthcare.
The new additions to this list are energy and infrastructure conglomerate Gautam Adani, and Shiv Nadar & family, of information technology service leader HCL, sharing the 68th position. Adani was previously at 89th position and Nadar was at 290th. Adani’s wealth increased from USD 7.1 billion to USD 17 billion.
Meanwhile, Uday Kotak who ruled at 38th rank tumbled down to the 90th position on the list with only USD 15 billion.
The complete list of billionaires includes 2,817 individuals across the globe having a net worth of USD 1 billion or more. NR Narayana Murthy of Infosys also made it to the list with USD 2.3 billion. His son-in-law Rishi Sunak was appointed as the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Sunil Mittal & family of Bharti Airtel saw their wealth rise to USD 3.5 billion, which was earlier USD 1 billion.
Veteran Mumbai investor Radhakishan Damani of grocery retail chain DMart became India's retail king after his wealth increased 80% to USD 10.6 billion.
Besides the boomers, 24-year-old Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo Rooms, made it as the world’s youngest self-made billionare, sharing space with Kylie Jenner with USD 1.1 Billion.
