Hurun Global Rich List 2020: Ambani, Adani, Kotak in top 100 billionaires

The Hurun Global Rich List 2020 rolled out its ninth edition featuring billionaires that made India claim third position globally, after China and US. According to the report, India added more than 3 billionaires every month in 2019 summing it up to 34. There are a total of 169 Indian billionaires on the list, of which 32 are based outside of India.

Mumbai’s Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries bagged the ninth spot on the Top 100 list with USD 67 billion in net worth, minting Rs 7 crore every hour.

After Ambani, it’s the SP Hinduja & family of Hinduja Group, with a net worth of USD 27 billion. The company is involved in several sectors including trade, banking and healthcare.