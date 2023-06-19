HPCL Bags OPaL Contract For Supply Of Natural Gas, Partners With Petromin to Transform Vehicle Maintenance In India |

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is enhancing its footprints in the Natural Gas market and has secured a major long term contract from ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL) for supply of Natural Gas to their Mega Petrochemical Complex at Dahej. Additionally, HPCL has entered into an agreement with Automin Car Services Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of Petromin Corporation, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to establish co-branded HP-Petromin Express vehicle service centres across India, the company announced today through an exchange filling,

OPaL, a joint venture of ONGC, GAIL and GSPC, requires Natural Gas for operating its own Captive Power Plant (CPP) for supporting its power and steam requirements. HPCL has won the contract through competitive bidding against a tender floated by OPaL. HPCL will be supplying 13.53 Trillion Btu of Natural Gas to OPaL during the period October 23 to May 26 under this contract.

Petromin is a leading mobility solutions player in automotive technology with more than 700 multi-brand quick-service outlets across GCC. This strategic partnership aims to provide world-class customer experiences at affordable prices and offer a comprehensive range of solutions under one roof , including lube change, light repairs, periodic maintenance, battery replacements, tire services, air conditioning repairs and eco carwash facilities. The co-branded HP-Petromin Express vehicle service centres will be located in HPCL's select retail outlets in metros and other major cities across India.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation shares

The shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation on Monday at 1:59 pm IST were at Rs 272.60, down by 0.29 percent.