According to an exchange filing, state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has issued 1,65,000 unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1 lakh each.

These taxable NCDs which were issued on a placement basis, are worth Rs 1,650 crores and come with a coupon size of 7.74 per cent a year.