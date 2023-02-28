e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMRF announced issue of 15,000 NCDs

MRF announced issue of 15,000 NCDs

The said non-convertible debentures of the company have been listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
MRF announced issue of 15,000 NCDs | Image: MRF (Representative)

MRF Limited announced that the company has allotted 15,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs.150,00,00,000, on a private placement basis, via an exchange filing.

The said non-convertible debentures of the company have been listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited as 'MRF Limited', at a face value of Rs. 1,00,000, with effect from February 2023.

Read Also
Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's GDP growth drops to 4.4% for October-December quarter

India's GDP growth drops to 4.4% for October-December quarter

After Singapore, UPI for Dubai, Mauritius and Indonesia reportedly on the cards

After Singapore, UPI for Dubai, Mauritius and Indonesia reportedly on the cards

Wipro announced allotment of 2,45,494 equity shares

Wipro announced allotment of 2,45,494 equity shares

HDFC Limited to revise lending rates by 25 bps from March 1

HDFC Limited to revise lending rates by 25 bps from March 1

Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.64 against dollar

Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.64 against dollar