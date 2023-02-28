MRF announced issue of 15,000 NCDs

MRF Limited announced that the company has allotted 15,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs.150,00,00,000, on a private placement basis, via an exchange filing.
The said non-convertible debentures of the company have been listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited as 'MRF Limited', at a face value of Rs. 1,00,000, with effect from February 2023.
